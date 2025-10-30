From City Escapes to Countryside Charm: Steam Dreams Rail Co. unveils its 2026 Day Trip Collection

Steam Dreams Rail Co., provider of nostalgic and unforgettable steam train journeys, has today announced its schedule of captivating 2026 day trips to some of the UK’s most beloved destinations.

Travelling through picturesque countryside and historic towns, guests can enjoy day trips to charming towns and cities such as Bath, Cambridge, Ely, Oxford, and Bicester Village, as well as coastal escapes to Paignton and Kingswear. Each journey combines the beauty of steam travel with the opportunity to explore iconic landmarks, vibrant market towns, and stunning seaside scenery, creating experiences steeped in history, heritage, and discovery.

The day trips depart from a range of stations including Ashford International, Haywards Heath, London Waterloo, London Paddington, Southend Central, Ipswich and Horsham. There are also multiple pick-up stations along the routes, spanning the counties of Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Essex, Berkshire, and Greater London, with key stops including Tonbridge, Sevenoaks, Bromley South, Maidenhead, Three Bridges, Redhill, East Croydon, Surbiton, Woking, Basingstoke, Andover, Salisbury, Leigh-on-Sea, Barking, Stratford, Dorking, Leatherhead, Epsom, Cheam, and Kensington Olympia.

Guests can choose to travel in two classes on the day trips, Pullman Dining and First Class. Both offer a unique way to experience the romance of steam travel, combining elegant surroundings with exceptional service. Whether indulging in a luxurious fine dining experience in Pullman Dining or relaxing in the refined comfort of First Class, both promise timeless charm and scenic beauty.

Pullman Dining invites guests to indulge in an exquisite on-board culinary journey, where impeccable service, meticulous attention to detail, and ever-changing views combine to create an experience unlike any other. Inspired by the regions through which we travel, each menu is thoughtfully curated using the finest locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Guests are seated in plush armchair-style seats at elegantly dressed tables for two or four, adorned with crisp white linens, fine China, sparkling glassware, fresh flowers, and plump cushions, evoking the grandeur and romance of a more refined era. On a full-day journey, guests are welcomed on board with a chilled Champagne Bellini, followed by a multi-course breakfast. During the return, a sumptuous four-course dinner is served, accompanied by half a bottle of wine per person, ensuring every moment on board is as indulgent as it is memorable.

First Class is a sanctuary for those seeking a refined, leisurely experience without formal on-board dining. Guests can journey back in time aboard elegantly restored carriages, where vintage charm meets modern comfort. Spacious, cushioned seating arranged around tables for two or four, elegant interiors, and attentive service create an atmosphere of calm sophistication. Large picture windows frame ever-changing landscapes, allowing guests to relax and savour the romance of steam travel. A welcome celebratory drink is served by our stewards, while complimentary tea and coffee are available throughout the journey. Guests are also invited to bring their own picnic to enjoy at their seat.

Juliet Soley at Steam Dreams Rail Co. Commented: ‘We’re thrilled to unveil our 2026 Collection of Day Trips, with new exciting routes and destinations. Each journey has been thoughtfully curated to offer passengers an itinerary that captures the elegance, nostalgia and timeless allure of a by-gone era.”

2026 day trips:

East Anglia to Bath Spa - Wednesday 15th April 2026

Pick-up Stations: Ipswich, Colchester, Witham, Chelmsford, Shenfield, Stratford

Pullman Dining from £465 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £245 per person.



Kent to Bath – Saturday 16th May 2026

Pick-up Stations: Ashford International, Tonbridge, Sevenoaks, Bromley South, Maidenhead

Pullman Dining from £465 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £245 per person.



Haywards Heath to Cambridge and Ely - Saturday 13th June 2026

Pick-up Stations: Three Bridges, Redhill, East Croydon

Pullman Dining from £465 per person.

London Waterloo to Paignton and Kingswear (via Dawlish) - Saturday 20th June 2026

Pick-up Stations: Surbiton, Woking, Basingstoke, Andover, Salisbury

Pullman Dining from £465 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £245 per person.

Spirit of Summer Lunch and Sunset Steam Express - Thursday 16th July 2026

Route: London Paddington Circular

Spirit of Summer Lunch - Pullman Dining from £265 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £145 per person.

Sunset Steam Express - Pullman Dining from £210 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £125 per person.

Southend Central to Paignton and Kingswear (via Dawlish) - Saturday 25th July 2026

Pick-up Stations: Leigh-on-Sea, Barking, Stratford

Pullman Dining from £465 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £245 per person.



Spirit of Summer Lunch and Sunset Steam Express - Thursday 20th August 2026

Route: London Paddington Circular

Spirit of Summer Lunch - Pullman Dining from £265 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £145 per person.

Sunset Steam Express - Pullman Dining from £210 per person and First Class (non-dining) from £125 per person.

Horsham and Surrey to Bicester Village and Oxford - Wednesday 9th September 2026

Pick-up Stations: Dorking, Leatherhead, Epsom, Cheam, Kensington Olympia

Pullman Dining from £465 per person.

For further information and to book call 01483 209888 or visit steamdreams.co.uk