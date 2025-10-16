Valpas joins the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)

Valpas, the platform for safe, sustainable, bed bug-free travel, has joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) as a member.

The GSTC manages the GSTC Standards, previously known as GSTC Criteria and the global standards for sustainable travel and tourism, and provides international accreditation for sustainable tourism Certification Bodies.

“Joining the GSTC is both an honour and a milestone for Valpas,” said Martim Gois, CEO and Co-Founder of Valpas. “The Council’s work inspires the entire industry to aim higher. We’re excited to contribute by showing how sustainability can extend all the way to the guest room, where comfort, safety, and care for the environment meet.”

“We extend a warm welcome to Valpas Hotels as a new member of GSTC and value their commitment in supporting our mission.” says Randy Durband, GSTC CEO

About Valpas Certification

Bed bugs and the pesticides used against them have long been a blind spot in sustainable tourism. As biodiversity-damaging chemicals lose effectiveness and are phased out, infestations are rising, leaving travellers anxious and giving hotels and destinations an opportunity to lead.

The Valpas Certification closes this gap with verifiably bed bug–safe hotels, powered by proprietary in-room technology that certifies safe stays while eliminating harmful chemicals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact extends far beyond individual hotels. As more properties become certified, entire destinations become safer: fewer infestations reach homes or circulate inside cities and regions. This strengthens traveller’s trust and supports destinations in achieving their sustainability and quality goals.

By eliminating the need for chemical fumigation, certified hotels avoid up to 1.4 tonnes of CO₂ per room per year while safeguarding pollinators and biodiversity. The result is a measurable and verifiable step forward in making tourism greener and more resilient.

“We are introducing digitally verifiable guest room safety to hospitality,” added Gois. “This is a win for guests, hotels, and entire destinations — showing that responsible tourism can be both sustainable and scalable.”