Civitatis achieves double-digit global growth this summer

Civitatis, the leading online platform for guided tours, excursions, and activities in Spanish and Portuguese worldwide, has reported double-digit year-on-year growth in global bookings during summer 2025*.

This strong performance underscores the company’s continued consolidation in key international markets including Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, and Spain, and highlights a growing traveler appetite for distinctive and original experiences.

Mixed results across destinations

Summer 2025 brought contrasting outcomes for global tourism. While demand remained high, institutional measures aimed at reducing overtourism in major landmarks influenced both supply and traveler behavior. In Rome, for instance, during the Jubilee Year, large booking allocations were reserved for pilgrims—limiting availability for international visitors.

Demand trends: travelers seeking differentiation

Despite these constraints, a clear trend toward diversification emerged. Empowered by digital and AI-driven tools, travelers are increasingly opting for alternative, lesser-known experiences even within the world’s most iconic destinations. This shift reflects a growing preference for authenticity, variety, and personalization in travel planning.

Among the standout performers this summer were:

Excursion to Mont Saint-Michel from Paris: +18%

Excursion to Guatapé (Medellín, Colombia): +13%

Desert safari with dinner and show in Dubai: +26%

Excursion to Český Krumlov (Prague, Czech Republic): +26%

Boat tour of the Benagil Caves (Algarve): +48%



Civitatis and the new era of tourism

These results confirm that today’s travelers are more informed, tech-savvy, and experience-driven, seeking to enrich their journeys through original and sustainable ways of exploring popular destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Travelers today are looking for unique experiences in destinations where there used to be only one obvious choice,” said Enrique Espinel, COO of Civitatis. “By expanding our portfolio and offering less-crowded, high-quality activities, we continue to grow sustainably while staying aligned with global tourism trends and traveler expectations.”

* The summer season extends from June through September.