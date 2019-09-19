Val d’Isère prepares to open for new ski season

Snow is already piling up on the pistes above Val d’Isère in spectacular style.

It is a timely moment for the resort to announce plans for the official start to the 2019-2020 winter season, with First Tracks.

This annual get-together is the most awaited date in the calendar for all dedicated fans of Val d’Isère.

The programme includes special deals and the chance to sample all the new gear for this winter with free ski and snowboard tests, organised by Ski Force Winter Tour.

There’s also entertainment for all.

Ski area opening day is Saturday, November 30th.

The unique pistes of Val d’Isère will be groomed to perfection in time for guests’ arrival.

It’s an opportunity to discover or rediscover recent features of the ski area.

These include the notorious 3,000 drag lift, the state-of-the art gondola at La Daille, and new facilities for children in the Val Kids zones.

To give you the very best of first tracks, the Val d’Isère-Tignes link will be open until May 3rd next year.

Throughout the weekend enjoy musical entertainment in the test village with DJ Julio and the famous musicians Funky Brass.