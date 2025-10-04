Cruisebound Launches Affiliate Program to Empower Partners and Drive Growth

Cruisebound, the online cruise agency redefining how travelers plan and book cruises, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new affiliate program. The initiative creates opportunities for content creators, influencers, and digital marketers to partner with Cruisebound and earn commissions on bookings generated through unique affiliate links.

Cruisebound has partnered with impact.com, a global partnership marketing platform, to accelerate this expansion through performance PR, deal syndication, and creator collaborations. The program enables a wide range of content partners, including creators, blogs, review sites, deal sites, and more, to monetize content using unique links to Cruisebound. In addition to working directly with impact.com, Cruisebound has partnered with Skimlinks, Sovrn, Magiclinks, and ShopMy within the impact.com ecosystem to meet content creators wherever they prefer to work.

“The affiliate program opens doors to introduce our best-in-industry booking engine to new audiences,” said Tyler Clark, Head of Data Science at Cruisebound. “This program allows customers to support their favorite creators and programs, while earning cash back when booking their dream vacation today, and Cruise Cash on their future travels.”

Affiliates will enjoy:

A diverse offering of cruise deals for their audiences

Higher commission than competitors

Credit for bookings made within 30 days of click

Expansive creative support, including banners, content, and cruise deal feeds

No promo codes, meaning no risk of expiration

Access to a dedicated in-house account manager

How to Join:

Interested affiliates can learn more and sign up by visiting Cruisebound on Impact or by contacting [email protected].

More Ways Cruisebound Adds Value

Cruisebound is on a mission to bring the joy of cruising to all travelers. Customers benefit from Cruisebound Cash, a rewards program that gives travelers bonus credit for every sailing, stackable with cruise line loyalty programs and applicable to any booking on Cruisebound. The Cruisebound app serves as a powerful travel companion, allowing users to book and manage cruises on the go, track their trip with a personalized countdown widget, and access data-driven deals updated daily. Cruisebound offers a wide variety of unique-to-industry features, including multi-cabin booking, filters not found anywhere else, free cabin holds, and referral rewards.