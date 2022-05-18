Update on Marriott International’s Fight to Combat Fraudulent Robocalls

Marriott International, Inc. today filed an amended lawsuit in federal court in Virginia to name ten defendants responsible for fraudulent “robocalls” and other misuse of Marriott’s name. The suit claims the defendants are engaging in deceptive and abusive telemarketing practices and using the Marriott brand for their own commercial gain. This filing amends a lawsuit initiated last year against unknown (“John Doe”) perpetrators.

According to the YouMail Robocall Index, American consumers received tens of billions of robocalls in 2021, pushing assorted products and services including phony Marriott offerings. To induce consumers to purchase certain promotions, robocallers and others misusing Marriott’s brand falsely represent that they are agents or employees of Marriott, harming consumers and the company’s reputation.

“Marriott International is taking the next step in our fight to shield consumers from the harassment and frustration of robocalls that fraudulently use Marriott’s brand name,” said Rena Hozore Reiss, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Marriott International. “Through this lawsuit, we are seeking to hold accountable those who are engaging in or facilitating these improper and deceptive robocalls and protect our valuable brand name.”

https://news.marriott.com/news/2022/05/17/update-on-marriott-internationals-fight-to-combat-fraudulent-robocalls