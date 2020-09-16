UNWTO finds Covid-19 will cost tourism US$460bn in 2020

International tourist arrivals plunged 93 per cent in June when compared to 2019, with the latest data from the World Tourism Organisation showing the severe impact Covid 19 has had on the sector.

According to the new issue of the World Tourism Barometer from the United Nations agency, international tourist arrivals dropped by 65 per cent during the first half of the year.

This represents an unprecedented decrease, as countries around the world closed their borders and introduced travel restrictions in response to the pandemic.

Over recent weeks, a growing number of destinations have started to open up again to international tourists.

UNWTO data shows that, as of early September, 53 per cent of destinations had eased travel restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, many governments remain cautious, and this latest report shows that the lockdowns introduced during the first half of the year have had a massive impact on international tourism.

The sharp and sudden fall in arrivals has placed millions of jobs and businesses at risk.

According to UNWTO, the massive drop in international travel demand over the period January-June 2020 translates into a loss of 440 million international arrivals and about US$460 billion in export revenues from international tourism.

This is around five times the loss in international tourism receipts recorded in 2009 amid the global economic and financial crisis.

UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, said: “The latest World Tourism Barometer shows the deep impact this pandemic is having on tourism, a sector upon which millions of people depend for their livelihoods.

“However, safe and responsible international travel is now possible in many parts of the world, and it is imperative that governments work closely with the private sector to get global tourism moving again. Coordinated action is key.”

Despite the gradual reopening of many destinations since the second half of May, the anticipated improvement in international tourism numbers during the peak summer season in the northern hemisphere did not materialise.

Europe was the second-hardest hit of all global regions, with a 66 per cent decline in tourist arrivals in the first half of 2020.

The Americas (down 55 per cent), Africa and the Middle East (both down 57 per cent) also suffered.

However, Asia and the Pacific, the first region to feel the impact of Covid-19 on tourism, was the hardest hit, with a 72 per cent fall in tourists for the six-month period.