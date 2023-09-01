UNWTO Collaborates with Thassos Municipality to Foster Inclusive Tourism Recovery and Development

UNWTO will work with the Municipality of Thassos in Greece to help the island rebuild its tourism sector in an inclusive way.

The new joint project will focus on two core issues, namely tourism marketing and community involvement in tourism on Thassos. The work is part of a wider focus to place local communities at the centre of tourism policies as the sector’s recovery continues to gather pace.

Marketing Action Plan

As part of the collaboration, UNWTO will work with the Municipality to boost the diversity and resilience of tourism on the island.

The marketing initiatives for Thassos tourism carried out over recent years will be thoroughly analysed, with key takeaways used to inform future work.

Both parties will then collaborate on a new Marketing Action Plan. The marketing activity will aim to provide Thassos with a targeted action plan to improve the marketing efforts and initiatives through contemporary and effective marketing tools.

Understanding Local Needs

The joint work will also look at the perceptions, vision, and priorities of residents with regards to the development of tourism in Thassos

A Residents Study will be carried out with the aim of better understanding the views of Thassos residents on tourism. This will involve conducting surveys and focus groups to gather information on how residents perceive that tourism affects the island’s economy, environment, and culture.

The findings of the study will be used to inform the development of sustainable and inclusive tourism policies for Thassos.



Delivering Benefits for All

“We are delighted to be working with the Municipality of Thassos, Greece, on this important project,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. “This project is a great example of how UNWTO is working with communities to ensure that tourism is developed in a way that is beneficial to all.”

“With the present cooperation, the island of Thassos acquires international and up-to-date technical assistance “tools” related to tourism development” said Mayor of Thassos Eleftherios Kyriakidis. “We are generating knowledge to consult our policy of extroversion that is needed for a more sustainable tourism development in Thassos, taking always into account the natural environment, history, culture and local society.”