UNWTO and Alpitour World Partner to Drive Innovation and Sustainability in Tourism

UNWTO will work with Alpitour World as a strategic partner to advance innovation, education and sustainability across every part of the tourism sector.

Reflecting UNWTO’s focus on harnessing the power of public-private partnerships, the newly-signed Memorandum of Understanding with Alpitour World, will see the two organizations work together around shared strategic goals. In this context, the two organizations will particularly focus on supporting innovators and driving forward the digital transformation of the sector.

Working together for a smarter tourism

The partnership between UNWTO and Alpitour is aimed at strengthening the links between tourism’s public and private sectors. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and Alpitour World President Gabriele Burgio. Among its key aims are to:

Develop strategic collaborations in the field of tourism innovation, including through supporting the creation of a tourism startup ecosystem.

Recognize and supporting the best new talent through the organization of Start-Up Competitions focused on advancing tourism’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Advance tourism as a pillar of rural development, including through Alpitour World’s support of the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative.

Collaborate in training hospitality workers, including through joint education courses and other training materials

This Memorandum of Understanding lays the foundations for future, specific joint initiatives, establishing Alpitour World as a key partner of UNWTO in innovation and sustainability.

Alpitour World is a leading tourism operator, with its own airline, hotel chain and a global network of more than 2,400 travel agencies.

As part of the partnership, UNWTO and Alpitour World will hold regular joint meetings and strategy sessions as they continue to advance their collaboration and adapt to the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing tourism.

