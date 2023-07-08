easyJet Announces Eight New Winter Routes for UK Customers

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has announced it will be launching eight new winter routes from eight UK airports, meaning customers can choose from an even greater range of destinations to enjoy this winter and book early to get the best fares.

easyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, has put brand new packages on sale on six of the new routes, offering even more brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices.

For those looking for a magical Christmas getaway, easyJet is launching winter flights from London Luton and Edinburgh to Rovaniemi, the gateway to Finnish Lapland, which will launch on 9 and 3 December respectively and will both operate twice a week throughout winter. The new routes join existing services from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester, which are set to prove popular with families visiting the famous home of Santa Claus this winter.

Also launching this winter are four new routes from the UK to Egypt’s scuba diving hotspot Hurghada. Flight will launch from Liverpool twice a week starting 29 October, Glasgow twice a week starting 8 November and Belfast once a week starting 31 October, all operating year round, as well as from Edinburgh twice a week starting 6 November throughout the winter season. easyJet is the number one carrier from the UK to both Egypt and North Africa, which continue to prove popular with UK holidaymakers for guaranteed winter sun, vast sandy beaches and world-renowned coral reefs.

The new routes will see thousands of brand new packages available to Hurghada with easyJet holidays whose customers can make the most of great value packages to a wide range of hotels on offer. What’s more, packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays.

Additional winter city routes from Liverpool to Lyon and London Southend to Geneva also go on sale today, with easyJet holidays breaks available to both destinations.

In May the airline announced it would be launching nine new routes this winter including the only route from the UK to Akuyeri in Iceland and with eight additional new routes on sale from today, customers have even more choice when looking to book their next winter getaway, whether they’re hitting the slopes, browsing Europe’s best Christmas markets, planning a magical family holiday or chasing the winter sun.

Flights on new routes for this winter are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £22.99.*

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from our airports across the UK to a range of fantastic destinations, providing even more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, hitting the slopes or chasing the winter sun and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Book a winter 2023 beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Jasmine Palace Resort & Spa in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £583 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 4 December 2023.

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Stella Gardens Resort & Spa in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £590 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Glasgow on 16 March 2024.

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Sindbad Club in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £545 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool John Lennon on 30 November 2023.

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Cook’s Club El Gouna in Hurghada on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £534 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast on 9 January 2024.

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Bioparc in Lyon on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £291 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Liverpool John Lennon on 13 December 2023.

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Ramada Encore Geneve in Geneva on a Room Only basis for £301 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Southend on 20 December 2023.

The new routes also come after easyJet and easyJet holidays recently announced plans to launch 15 new summer routes from Birmingham, where the airline will open a new base in March 2024. The opening of the base with the addition of three aircraft at the airport has enabled the airline to further expand its Birmingham network to 28 routes to serve both leisure and business travellers flying from the UK’s second largest city.

Holidaymakers looking for inspiration can use easyJet’s Low Fare Finder on easyJet.com to search for the lowest fares on easyJet’s entire network, all in one place, allowing them to plan their next holiday at a bargain price.

easyJet serves 21 UK airports offering 482 routes to 125 destinations from the UK across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book visit easyJet.com.