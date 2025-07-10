Unwrap Holiday Vacations Early with Divi Resorts & SAVE up to 35% OFF Winter Travel to the Caribbean

Skip the snow and say hello to sunshine. Divi Resorts is helping travelers plan ahead and escape the winter grind with its limited-time Holiday Travel Sale, featuring up to 35% off beachfront stays across the Caribbean.

Booking is open from July 8 through July 22, 2025, for travel from November 15 to January 9 — just in time to turn your holiday stress into island rest. Travelers can save up to 35% on warm-weather escapes to the Caribbean’s most coveted islands using promo code COOLOFF.

“With peak holiday demand skyrocketing and winter travel prices climbing, this is our way of giving travelers a head start, and a warm, sunny alternative,” said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. “We know how cherished holiday time is, and we want families, couples, and friends to experience it differently this year: on a beach, drink in hand, memories in the making.”

Each of Divi’s five island destinations offers a distinct flavor of the holidays — but they all offer vibrant sunsets, white sand beaches, and post-card worthy views all day long.

On Aruba, guests can enjoy activity-packed holidays at resorts with fun scheduled for all ages. Or, kick back near our sprawling pools and award-winning beaches and savor a holiday of rest. With large, comfortable suites at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, and Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, you can fit the whole family comfortably. Cook holiday feasts in your in-room kitchens, or choose all-inclusive access to some of the best-rated restaurants on Aruba at our resorts!

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbados blends classic Caribbean charm with a joyful holiday spirit. From mid-December through early January, travelers at Divi Southwinds Beach Resort are steps from St. Lawrence Gap’s live music, local holiday markets, and New Year’s Eve street parties. Back at the resort, pureocean Restaurant offers seasonal dishes and beachside dining with a celebratory twist.

For those seeking peace and quiet, Bonaire and St. Croix deliver slower-paced getaways. On Bonaire, guests can enjoy some of the Caribbean’s best diving and snorkeling, plus a low-key atmosphere that’s ideal for couples or solo travelers recharging at the end of the year. On St. Croix, the all-inclusive, adults-only Carina Bay and Oceans at Caina Bay make relaxation effortless, with private balconies and concierge services that can arrange everything from island tours to rum tastings.

At Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and the upscale Oceans at Little Bay on St. Maarten, guests can expect Christmas brunches, beach bonfires, and easy access to Philipsburg’s decorated boardwalk and Grand Case’s renowned culinary scene. The resort offers land and sea activities for all ages, so everyone gets their dream holiday vacation without sacrificing fun. With revamped dining and festive resort programming, it’s a seamless way to celebrate in the sun.

And, with discounted rates for children and teens on all-inclusive stays, and five unique islands to explore, sinking your toes into soft white Caribbean sand has never been more achievable.

Grab your swimsuits and sandals and make this holiday season the jolliest of them all. Book now at www.diviresorts.com/specials using promo code COOLOFF, or call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international) to reserve your stay.