Untravelled Paths Launches New Mini Winter Slovenia Experience

Untravelled Paths has announced the launch of its brand-new Mini Winter Slovenia Experience, a four-night itinerary showcasing the best of Slovenia’s alpine landscapes, cultural highlights, and winter charm. Running from November to March, this curated journey is designed to offer guests a condensed yet immersive taste of the country’s natural wonders and warm hospitality.

The trip begins with an overnight stay in Ljubljana, where travellers can enjoy the capital’s cobbled streets, riverside cafés and festive winter atmosphere. The following morning includes a guided visit to the Škocjan Caves, a UNESCO-listed underground network of vast chambers and waterfalls. In the afternoon, the itinerary continues to Lake Bled with a visit to its iconic cliffside castle, perfectly timed for sunset over the lake. Guests then spend the night in a cosy alpine hotel.

Day three features a scenic train ride from Bohinj to Most na Soči, passing through the snow-dusted Julian Alps. A drive through Triglav National Park and the emerald Soča Valley follows, with a stop for lunch in the alpine town of Kranjska Gora. The journey continues through mountain passes to the Logar Valley, where guests spend two nights at the luxurious Hotel Plesnik. The spa hotel offers wellness facilities, breathtaking mountain scenery and optional winter activities, allowing for both relaxation and adventure.

The experience concludes with a leisurely morning before a private transfer back to the airport.

With a combination of cultural highlights, winter landscapes and authentic Slovenian hospitality, the Mini Winter Slovenia Experience has been designed as the perfect short escape for those seeking a fresh alternative to traditional European winter breaks.

Fact box: Mini Winter Slovenia Experience

Duration: 4 nights / 5 days

Availability: November to March

Price: From £974pp (single supplement £550)

Includes:

1 night in Ljubljana (4-star)

1 night in Bled (4-star)

2 nights in Logar Valley at Hotel Plesnik (4-star spa hotel)

Daily breakfast

Visit to Škocjan Caves

Entry to Bled Castle

Scenic Bohinj–Most na Soči train ride

Entry to Triglav National Park

Excludes: Flights, additional meals, and incidentals

Flights: Guests book their own flights to Ljubljana (arrivals into Zagreb and Trieste can also be arranged for an additional fee)

https://untravelledpaths.com/the-mini-winter-slovenia-experience