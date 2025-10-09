Celebrate a Season of Splendour at Centara Reserve Samui

This festive season, Centara Reserve Samui – the island’s most iconic luxury resort, invites you to step into Heaven on Earth. Set against the pristine sands of Chaweng Beach, the resort transforms into a world of shimmering celebration where timeless traditions meet refined indulgence. From elegant Christmas feasts to a sparkling New Year’s Eve gala under the stars, every moment is crafted to enchant.

More than just a holiday, a stay at Centara Reserve Samui is an experience in luxury. Lounge by oceanfront pools and savour inspired dining across six distinctive venues. From the beachfront flair of Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen to the artistry of Sa-Nga, and the timeless sophistication of The Terrace. Discover the art of grilling at Act 5 – The Grill, enjoy signature drinks and refined refreshments at the Pool Bar, and explore a world of creative cocktails at The Gin Run each venue tells its own story and every detail reflects the resort’s spirit of curated luxury.

This December, discover why Centara Reserve Samui is the most exquisite destination in Koh Samui to celebrate life’s most joyous season.

A CELESTIAL CHRISTMAS EVE

24th December 2025 | 18:00 – 22:00 HRS. | The Terrace • Act 5 • Sa-Nga

An evening of festive grandeur awaits with a lavish Christmas Eve buffet. Indulge in Canadian lobsters, pâté en croûte, whole roasted turkey, Australian beef rib roast, and swordfish fillets grilled to perfection. Carols, children’s celebrations, and a visit from Santa bring magic to all generations.

Adults: THB 4,500++ | Children (4–11): THB 2,250++

Free-Flow Package: THB 1,700++ (includes soft drinks, wine, beer and crafted cocktails)

HEAVENLY CHRISTMAS BRUNCH

25th December 2025 | 12:30 – 15:30 HRS. | Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen

Celebrate Christmas Day barefoot in the sand with Salt Society’s festive brunch. From freshly shucked oysters and poached snow crab to whole tuna prepared hot and cold, savour the flavours of the season alongside traditional roasted turkey and classic Christmas pudding. Live music and island beats set the tone for a vibrant beachfront celebration with holiday cheer and a joyful visit from Santa.

Adults:

Vitamin A – THB 2,990++ per person

(Includes soft drinks)

Vitamin B – THB 4,290++ per person

(Includes soft drinks, wine, beer, cocktails)

Vitamin SEA – THB 4,690++ per person

(Includes soft drinks, wine, beer, cocktails, and sparkling prosecco)

Children (4–11 years): THB 1,495++ per person

(Includes soft drinks)

HEAVEN ON EARTH

NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA DINNER

31st December 2025 | Resort Green Lawn | 19:00 – 23:00 HRS.

(Welcome cocktail ceremony from 18:15 HRS.)

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Heaven on Earth, a night of white-and-gold elegance. Indulge in an opulent buffet: a caviar bar, sushi and sashimi stations, lobsters and oysters on ice, Iberico ham with French cheeses, beef tartare, barbecue delights of Wagyu and lamb, and carving boards of whole salmon and brisket.

Adults: THB 12,999++ | Children (4–11): THB 6,499++

As live performances unfold, countdown to midnight with fireworks over the ocean, followed by a glamorous after party where the celebration continues into the new year.

AFTER PARTY ACCESS ONLY

AFTER PARTY ZONE | 23:00 – 01:00 HRS.

Continue the celebration with exclusive entry to the island’s most glamorous after party.

Entry Fee: THB 2,000++ per person.

(Includes a New Year’s toast)

BRUNCH IN PARADISE – New Year’s Day

1st January 2026 | 12:30 – 15:30 HRS. | Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen

Ease into the new year with sun, sea, and a soulful brunch.

Celebrate the first day of 2026 in true island style with a relaxed beachfront gathering featuring vibrant live music, chilled DJ sets, and a delicious spread of fresh flavours and revitalising drinks. Highlights include freshly shucked imported oysters, yuzu and shiso poached snow crab and local seafood on ice, pizzette Bar, salumi & Cheese Selection, whole salmon counter with hot and cold preparations. Whether you’re recharging or keeping the party going, it is the perfect beginning to 2026.

Adults:

Vitamin A – THB 2,590++ per person

(Includes soft drinks)

Vitamin B – THB 3,590++ per person

(Includes soft drinks, wine, beer, cocktails)

Vitamin SEA – THB 4,390++ per person

(Includes soft drinks, wine, beer, cocktails, and sparkling prosecco)

Children (4–11 years): THB 1,295++ per person

(Includes soft drinks)

Celebrate the season where paradise meets perfection.

This December and New Year, Centara Reserve Samui invites you to a world of island festivities, refined indulgence, and unforgettable moments.

Discover more at: https://www.centarareserve.com/samui