Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Appoints Nicolas Kassab as General Manager

Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts has appointed Nicolas Kassab as its general manager, as the cliffside resort enters a new phase of growth in the region. Backed by over two decades of global experience in luxury hospitality, Nicolas will oversee day-to-day operations, team development and guest experience strategy at the award-winning property.

Nicolas’s appointment underscores Hilton’s continued investment in purposeful leadership across its LXR portfolio, with a focus on curating guest experiences rooted in authenticity, service excellence, and cultural connection.

“I am honoured to join a team that has already created such a meaningful sense of place here in Bali,” said Nicolas. “I look forward to nurturing the team’s talent, elevating the everyday guest journey, ensuring that Umana Bali continues to offer something truly personal and memorable for travellers new to Bali, as well as for those returning for a deeper connection. Prior to joining Umana Bali, Nicolas served as the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Suzhou, where he led the hotel’s successful opening and established it as a standout luxury destination in Greater China. Known for his collaborative and people-centric leadership style, Nicolas played a pivotal role in launching award-winning F&B concepts and embedding lifestyle-led programming that resonated with global and regional travellers.

His earlier roles include leadership roles in Marriott International, where he managed luxury brands in Asia Pacific, as well as oversaw operations for Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives. A multilingual and culturally attuned leader, Nicolas approaches hospitality with a global perspective and a deep appreciation for local connection, which are qualities that align with Umana Bali’s ethos of thoughtful, place-inspired luxury.

Umana Bali, the first LXR Hotels & Resorts property in South East Asia, features 72 private villas, five dining destinations, and a wellness offering inspired by the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana—the harmony between people, nature, and the divine. Signature experiences include Oliverra’s fire-led Mediterranean cuisine, the elevated beachfront ambiance of Uma Beach House, and the spiritual sanctum of Lohma Spa. Under Nicolas’ leadership, the resort is poised to strengthen its position as a distinctive luxury destination in Bali, delivering elevated service and thoughtfully curated guest experiences.