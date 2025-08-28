Pleasure Beach Resort Becomes World’s First Theme Park To Broadcast From Space

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has made history after sending its guests’ messages to infinity and beyond – becoming the first theme park to ever broadcast from space.

A pioneering initiative saw the Lancashire theme park invite members of the public to submit video messages online, or record them at a ‘mission control booth’ on the park.

Messages were loaded onto a custom-designed screen which was launched into space at a specialist facility in Sheffield, using a hydrogen filled stratospheric balloon with an auxiliary satellite tracking system.

They were then broadcast at 110,000 feet and -65 degrees Celsius, as Pleasure Beach Resort achieved its mission to become the world’s first theme park to transmit from space.

The heartwarming video included messages to those who are no longer with us, declarations for those who really needed to hear it, and even some big questions.

Nine-year-old Nathaniel Currey and his brother Xander, seven, shared a message to their grandpa who has passed away, explaining “we feel close to you in space because you’re like a diamond in the sky.”

Sharon Woodward, 55, wanted her husband, Dave, to know that she loved him “to the moon and back”, despite a “really really tough year.”

And Danielle Goodship, 29, wanted to shout out her mum who has been going through a tough time, and let her know she is doing “a really great job.”

There were even proposals. Danielle Manning, 32, proposed to partner, Scott Taylor, while Deana Cotter, also 32, recorded a proposal message for Scott Cardwell – and received backing from 12-year-old Mary Cardwell.

Overall, Pleasure Beach received more than 150 submissions from all over the world, including as far away as South Africa. As many messages as possible were included in the three-minute broadcast from the upper stratosphere.

The altitude the purpose-built screen reached is equivalent to the height of 524 Launch Pads, Pleasure Beach’s 210 foot space-themed ride, which inspired the mission.

The stratospheric balloon expands the higher it travels, meaning it was roughly the height of Buckingham Palace at its highest point, where it withstood freezing temperatures

Following the broadcast, the balloon continues to expand until it can’t any further and bursts. At this point the screen makes its way back to earth at approximately 200mph for the first five minutes, before the parachute begins to slow the descent. By the time it lands, it’s moving at safe 5mph.

To deliver the messages into the atmosphere, Pleasure Beach partnered with Sent Into Space, a team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “No theme park has ever attempted a broadcast from space before, but Pleasure Beach has always been about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments. To see our guests’ messages transmitted high above the earth was truly extraordinary.

“We’re famous for taking thrills to new heights… and now we’ve sent our guests’ voices into space. It’s a world-first for a theme park, and a moment we’ll never forget.”

Of the launch, Dr Chris Rose, head of projects at Sent Into Space said: “We’ve pulled off some incredible feats in space, but this collaboration with Pleasure Beach Resort is something special. As a beloved British institution known for pushing limits, it’s brilliant to see them inviting the public to take part in a world-first moment.

“The journey this screen will take is as extreme as any white-knuckle ride, and we’re proud to help make it happen!”

Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is Europe's most ride intensive theme park, popular with thrillseekers and families.