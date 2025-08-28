Timbuktu Travel Unveils Bold Rebrand, Redefining the Future of Multi-Destination Travel

Timbuktu Travel, the next-generation travel company redefining the multi-destination booking experience, unveils a thoughtful evolution and bold new brand identity that reflects its mission to make travel extraordinary from beginning to end. With innovative technology, elevated design, and a global team of expert travel specialists, Timbuktu is reshaping the future of how complex trips are imagined, built, and booked.

“Timbuktu is built for today’s curious, independent traveller. People who want more than cookie-cutter experiences,” said Johnny Prince, Co-founder & CEO of Timbuktu. “In this exciting new phase, we’re reaffirming our commitment to combining the best of technology with the insight and care of real human travel experts.”

Founded in 2014, Timbuktu is an innovative travel platform revolutionizing the booking process for remote, multi-destination journeys that require real human attention and thoughtful planning. The rebrand reaffirms Timbuktu’s belief that the planning stage is not just a means to an end, but a key – and fun! – part of the journey. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, on-the-ground expertise, and access to some of the world’s most inspiring destinations and memorable accommodations, Timbuktu delivers seamless, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that never compromise on comfort or style, and most importantly, offers value and transparency. To date, the company has helped over 3,000 travellers design unforgettable adventures, earning a consistent five-star rating.

Evolution: A New Era of Empowered Exploration

The rebrand marks a strategic shift in visual identity and digital functionality, reflecting Timbuktu’s focus on premium, purposeful travel, while maintaining the brand’s signature warmth and accessibility. Key updates include including:

A redesigned, user-friendly Interactive Trip Wizard that generates destination and itinerary suggestions based on traveler type and style trip goals, and budget.

Experience-based trip searching by activity, including wildlife, active adventures, or conservation-focused journeys, as well as by traveler type (including solo, couple, group, family, or honeymoon).

Expanded destination content, including experience-curated guidance on the best times to travel across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, written by seasoned on-the-ground specialists.

New and enhanced travel expert profiles, showcasing Timbuktu’s 12+ globally based travel specialists for personal, destination-specific insights.

Tailored trip inspiration, helping travellers explore hand-picked journeys aligned with their style, mood, and interests.

A refreshed brand identity featuring updated colors, modern typography, and a more intuitive interface, making trip building seamless, transparent, and inspiring.

Travel That Leaves a Lasting Impact

Timbuktu is equally committed to ensuring that travel gives back. As part of its expanded social responsibility program, the company donates $50 from every trip booked to vetted community-led initiatives supporting female empowerment, education through technology, and environmental conservation across the globe. The new platform now also features:

Greater visibility of each lodge and hotel’s local impact, highlighting sustainability efforts and community contributions.

An option for guests to add donations to projects they care about.

A new partnership with The Long Run, a global membership organization supporting purpose-driven tourism through a pioneering sustainability framework. The partnership aligns Timbuktu with a leading collective of eco-lodges and travel companies working to accelerate positive impact through long-term thinking, transparency, and measurable action.

For learn more about Timbuktu, visit timbuktutravel.com.