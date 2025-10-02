Thailand drives journey to sustainable tourism leadership

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reaffirmed its role as a global leader in sustainable and responsible tourism, underscoring its commitment to embed sustainability across the country’s tourism supply chain. Guided by its self-initiated 17 Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) and the Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR), TAT is working with local partners, global organisations, and communities to ensure that travel to Thailand creates long-term value for people, planet, and prosperity.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: “Sustainability is not an option but a pledge. Through our very own Sustainable Tourism Goals and STAR initiative, we are equipping our industry with clear standards while empowering communities and entrepreneurs to adopt responsible practices. Our role at TAT is to connect these efforts to the global stage, so travellers see Thailand not just as a beautiful destination, but as a country where tourism actively preserves culture, protects nature, and uplifts people.”

Introduced in 2023, the STGs form a comprehensive framework that TAT has adapted from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. They span four dimensions—good governance, socio-economic impact, cultural preservation, and environmental responsibility—and shape Thailand’s policy direction in income distribution, environmental conservation, clean energy, and community wellbeing. To operationalise these goals, the STAR initiative benchmarks tourism operators nationwide, awarding three to five stars based on their sustainability achievements. As of August 2025, more than 2,300 businesses have joined STAR, reflecting the industry’s collective commitment.

Alongside STAR, flagship certifications such as the Thailand Tourism Awards, and CF–Hotels are raising standards across the sector, encouraging operators to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt clean energy solutions. The recently launched Trusted Thailand Stamp further complements these initiatives by assuring travellers of safety, accessibility, and service excellence, thereby boosting global confidence in Thailand as a quality destination.

Beyond standards, TAT is scaling initiatives that bring sustainable travel to life. Central to this is the Krabi Prototype, a flagship model positioning Krabi as Thailand’s leading pilot for sustainable tourism under the “Blue Zones” concept. By integrating environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing, the Krabi Prototype demonstrates how a world–class destination can balance growth with responsibility. Alongside this, the Thailand Green Tourism Collections launched in July 2025 feature 20 sustainable routes across 10 Green Cities, designed to meet international benchmarks and appeal to conscious travellers. Community-based experiences—from the Green Destinations–recognised Khlong Thom Hot Springs in Krabi to traditional weaving in Chiang Mai—demonstrate how regenerative tourism allows visitors to contribute positively to local environments and livelihoods.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAT has also set a clear long-term direction through The New Thailand Vision 2026, which redefines the country’s tourism development model towards quality, value-driven growth, and meaningful experiences. This is closely aligned with the STGs 2030 roadmap, where TAT and 20 key partners from the public and private sectors have pledged to accelerate sustainable practices nationwide. Together, these frameworks ensure that Thailand’s tourism future is both competitive and responsible.

International collaboration remains central to this effort. Through initiatives such as the Meaningful Thailand programme with Tourism Cares, a leading non-profit dedicated to advancing sustainability within the tourism industry, TAT has already featured 45 of Thailand’s sustainable products and services on the global Meaningful Travel Map, while deepening engagement with international operators and networks. These partnerships reinforce Thailand’s credibility in priority markets and strengthen confidence in its ability to deliver meaningful travel experiences that meet global sustainability standards.

Ms. Thapanee added: “Our partnerships with international networks strengthen confidence in Thailand as a preferred destination for meaningful travel. They demonstrate not only our readiness but also our determination to inspire the industry to adopt sustainability as a shared responsibility.”

By aligning local innovation with international best practices, and by embedding the principles of the New Thailand Vision 2026 and STGs 2030 into its policies, TAT is positioning Thailand as a model for responsible tourism in Asia and beyond. From global frameworks to grassroots communities, the message is clear: Thailand is committed to shaping a travel future where every journey contributes to a better world.