Travel Industry Veterans Attempt World Record for Most Countries Visited Overland in 24 Hours

Ever been told you are moving too fast through Europe? These travel pros are taking it to the extreme. On July 20th at 12:01 AM, two teams of seasoned travel industry leaders will set off from Eijsden, a Dutch town bordering Belgium, in an audacious attempt to attempt to break the Guinness World Record the most countries via overland - in a continuous Easterly directly by a car convoy.

Travelling by car, with passports and pure navigational grit, they aim to go on a mind-bending 17-country road starting in the Netherlands, through Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia and ending somewhere between Poland and the Czech Republic — if their caffeine and customs timing hold out.

Two teams will participate in this journey:

Team Magpie Travel

Christian Watts – Founder of Magpie Travel and instigator of the challenge via a now-viral LinkedIn post

Mark Watts

Lola Watts

Alex Kremer – Co-founder of Arival

Team NaviSavi

Sally Bunnell – CEO & Founder of NaviSavi

David Pears – Co-Founder & CTO of NaviSavi

Timothy O’Neil-Dunne – Travel innovation expert

What started as a cheeky social post from Magpie’s Christian Watts quickly exploded with over 80 enthusiastic comments. A few planning sessions and logistical nightmares later, two cars were locked in, borders plotted, and a new record attempt was born. According to Watts the inspiration for this adventure came while travelling. “On a recent flight from Australia I met a girl who was coming back from a record attempt to visit all continents. I thought it would be great to start a series of challenges - maybe some which could involve the broader travel industry community.”

“People always ask me what NaviSavi stands for — it means Navigationally Smart,” said Sally Bunnell, CEO of NaviSavi. “So, what better way to prove it than by putting our name behind the world’s most ambitious European road trip?”

Both teams will be livestreaming their record-breaking attempt across Instagram and Facebook via NaviSavi’s channels (@navisavitravel), documenting border crossings, travel hacks, and the occasional border patrol interrogation.

With the spirit of adventure, a bit of madness, and a whole lot of road snacks — this is the Ultimate European Summer Road Trip. Will they make it? Tune on July 20th and see just how far you can get in a single day across the continent.