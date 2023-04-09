Turkish Airlines to offer free and limitless messaging above clouds

One of the world’s biggest aircraft maintenance-repair service suppliers, Turkish Technic and Emirates, the United Arab Emirates based airline company which has the world’s largest Boeing 777 fleet, have signed an aircraft maintenance agreement.

Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines will be offering free and limitless messaging services to all passengers on international flights where internet access is available, with the motto “Enjoy Limitless Messaging” through applications such as WhatsApp, Messenger or iMessage, along with others.

On the new service, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “We are adding another innovative development to the countless improvements we made for Türkiye’s aviation sector as the national flag carrier. By combining our innovative approach with customer satisfaction, we are ensuring our passengers will be able to freely message their loved ones above clouds, staying in contact with them without any limits.”

With the limitless messaging service being complimentary to all Miles&Smiles member passengers, non-members will also be able to benefit from this service upon filling out the Miles&Smiles membership form available before or during the flight. Moreover; Miles&Smiles Classic Plus, Elite and Elite Plus members will be benefitting from enhanced free internet packages.

Aiming to provide its passengers with privileges beyond their expectations at every stage of their journey, Turkish Airlines will first launch this service on its aircraft with internet access by Turk Telekom, and then gradually on all aircraft with internet connection.

