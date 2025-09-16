Turkish Airlines Launches “Beyond” Campaign

Turkish Airlines, recognised for flying to more countries than any other airline, has announced the launch of its new “Beyond” campaign, offering special discounted fares for travellers in Central-Northern Europe travelling to select destinations with Istanbul acting as a bridge connecting continents.

The campaign will run with a sales period from the 9th to the 29th of September 2025 and a travel period from November 1st, 2025, to May 30th, 2026. The promotion targets routes between Central and Northern European destinations to select destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and Far East Asia, providing guests with exclusive pricing, premium service, and memorable travel experiences across the globe.

As part of Turkish Airlines’ commitment to delivering comprehensive travel options, the campaign will also feature Turkish Airlines Holidays packages, offering travellers the opportunity to combine flights with customised vacation experiences. These packages can be purchased with EARLY150 code, which offers a £150 discount for purchases over £1500.

The “Beyond” campaign represents Turkish Airlines’ dedication to strengthening connectivity between Europe, Türkiye, and beyond while providing its guests with exceptional value and service quality with the trademark Turkish hospitality.

For more detailed information about destinations and pricing, and to book your Beyond journey, you can visit: https://www.turkishairlines.com/en/flight-deals-from-europe-to-the-world

