Dates for St. Croix’s Crucian Christmas Festival 2025-26

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism and the Division of Festivals are excited to announce the official dates for the 2025–26 St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival. Taking place from December 26, 2025, through January 3, 2026, this annual holiday tradition will once again highlight the best of Crucian culture through music, food, parades, and community spirit.

This year’s celebration is themed “Timeless Traditions in Every Mix,” and will feature signature events such as the Princess and Miss St. Croix Pageants, Calypso Monarch, Soca Monarch, Food Fair, and one of the Caribbean’s most exciting J’ouvert mornings. The festivities will culminate with vibrant parades in Christiansted, the Children’s Parade on January 2 and the always anticipated Adults Parade on January 3. Fireworks at Last Lap Village Night will close out the season in a stunning, sparkling fashion.

“I am thrilled to welcome everyone, from the Virgin Islands diaspora to first-time visitors, to experience the magic of the Crucian Christmas Festival,” said Jennifer Matarangas-King, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. “St. Croix’s culture is one of vast pride and diverse distinction, and this year’s festival will again deliver unforgettable music, food, and entertainment while celebrating the traditions that make our island so unique.”

The Festival Village will serve as the hub of nightly entertainment, offering free live performances by top local, regional, and international artists from December 29 through January 3. Guests can also enjoy the island’s culinary richness at the Food Fair, discover local arts and crafts, and take part in family-friendly activities throughout the nine days of festivities.

For up-to-date information on the St. Croix’s Crucian Christmas Festival, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

