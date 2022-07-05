Turkish Airlines expands airline network to Saudi nationals

Turkish Airlines has announed that with the lifting of Covid restrictions, flights to Saudi Arabia have resumed to pre-pandemic conditions and Saudi citizens are able to travel to or transit through Turkey again.

Turkish Airlines flies from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina by connecting travellers from KSA to 335 cities in 128 countries, including 51 cities in Türkiye. Passengers are able to fly to Turkey without a PCR test or vaccination card and masks are not mandatory in the aircrafts.

With the resumption of Touristanbul, Turkish Airlines passengers with connecting flights in İstanbul Airport with 6-24 hours of between their flights will have the option to discover İstanbul and its cultural and historical wonders.

Turkish Airlines connects Saudi Arabia and Istanbul with flights from four major Saudi cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina.