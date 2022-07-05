Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi welcomes three new DC Super Heroes

As Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi’s DC Super Hero Season kicks off for the summer, the park’s Metropolis land is welcoming three new characters! Aquaman, Mera and Supergirl are set to make their inaugural appearance at the heroic City of Tomorrow, guests and their families will enjoy exciting in-park activities, live entertainment, in addition to a unique chance to meet their favorite DC Super Heroes.

Guests can grab their capes, snap pictures and take their first steps to becoming Super Heroes by learning a few tips and tricks from Metropolis’s female saviors, Wonder Woman, Batgirl and the park’s latest addition, Supergirl. A few steps away, Aquaman and Mera will be wowing audiences as they showcase their superpowers through a captivating story-driven greeting complete with special effects that are sure to impress.





Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

For more information on the all-new DC Super Hero Season and to book your tickets, visit www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.