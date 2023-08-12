Turkish Airlines carried 8.6 million passengers with an increase of 9% in July 2023.

Turkish Airlines announced passenger and cargo traffic results for July with an increase in passenger capacity by 6.7% compared to that of 2022, and total load factor of 85.8% while carrying 8.6 million passengers.

According to July 2023 Traffic Results;

The number of carried passengers increased by 9% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 8.6 million. International load factor was 84.8% while domestic load factor was 94.2%.



Number of international to international passengers carried increased by 11.6% from 2.4 million in 2022 to 2.7 million in this period.



Available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 6.7% to 21.9 billion during the period of July 2023 from 20.5 billion for the same period of 2022.

Cargo/Mail carried during the period of July 2023 decreased by 2.4% to 142.5 thousand tons from 146 thousand tons in the same period of 2022.



According to the January-July 2023 Traffic Results;

The total number of passengers increased by 22% to 47.3 million compared to the same period of 2022.



The number of international to international passengers carried increased by 36% to 16.7 million from 12.3 million in the same period of 2022.



Total load factor increased by 4.7 points to 82.3% compared to the same period of 2022. International load factor was 82.2% while domestic load factor was 83.2%.



Available seat kilometers (ASK) increased by 19.4% to 132.7 billion from 111.1 billion for the same period of 2022.



Cargo/Mail carried during this period decreased by 7.8% to 890.3 thousand tons from 965.2 thousand tons in the same period of 2022.



By the end of July 2023, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 424.