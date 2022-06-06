flydubai resumes flights to Abha in Saudi Arabia

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it will resume operations to Abha, Saudi Arabia. Flights to Abha will commence on 23 June with a daily service.

flydubai has built a network of more than 100 destinations in 50 countries served by a young fleet of 64 Boeing 737 aircraft. The carrier has recently resumed its operations to Gassim, Ha’il and Tabuk, and has launched its twice-weekly flights to AlUla; its newest destination in the Kingdom.

flydubai has taken delivery of five new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft this year with a further 17 to be delivered by the end of the year; supporting the airline’s growing network. The carrier will start operations to 10 additional routes from 22 June onwards and this includes flights to new destinations, Izmir and Pisa, as well as the resumption of operations to popular seasonal summer destinations such as Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat.

Flights to Abha International Airport (AHB) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from 23 June 2022.