Marriott Hotels Introduces Wonderful Hospitality to Thailand’s Vibrant Coastal City

Marriott Hotels®, the namesake brand of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa, introducing an exciting new era of wonderful hospitality to the shores of Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, where local culture blends seamlessly with the vibrant buzz of Pattaya allowing families and travelers to indulge and discover.

The resort commands a prime location, just steps from the golden sands of Jomtien Beach and the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand, yet is only minutes away from the lively resort town of Pattaya. It is surrounded by natural, cultural and lifestyle attractions, such as sandy beaches, historical temples, local villages, water parks, retail malls, golf courses and more, providing outstanding options for every style of vacation. Bangkok is just a 2-hour drive away, and the resort can be reached from a choice of three international airports: U-Tapao (30 minutes) Suvarnabhumi (1.5 hours) and Don Mueang (2.5 hours).

“Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard has become one of Asia’s most attractive destinations, with a wealth of activities for every type of traveler, all easily accessible from the Thai capital and a choice of international airports,” said Brad Edman, Market Vice President – Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International. “The introduction of Marriott Hotels to Pattaya will complement our Courtyard and Renaissance branded properties in this dynamic resort town, as well as our popular Marriott Hotels branded resort in Rayong, just 70km along the coast, creating a new option for families, couples and groups to unwind in a blissful beachfront setting, while also being close to the action.”

With a design concept inspired by sugar palm trees, an iconic symbol of Jomtien, this idyllic beachfront resort invites guests to connect to the area’s coastal roots. The property features breathtaking interiors that echo the organic beauty of nature, with flowing forms and textures reminiscent of a palm canopy, seamlessly blending indoor spaces with the surrounding seascape. Sweeping sea views and captivating sunsets invite guests to fully immerse in the serene coastal ambiance, where effortless escape and elevated relaxation unfold.

This organic design narrative weaves through the resort’s 289 rooms and suites, which range from stylish 33 square meter deluxe rooms to 57 square meter family rooms with bunk beds and spacious premium suites with up to 88 square meters of modern, light-filled space. Each room is thoughtfully appointed with modern comforts and premium amenities, including a comfortable sofa and refreshing bathrooms with rain showers, providing flexible options for leisure breaks and business trips alike.

Guests can look forward to indulging in vibrant dining experiences at six restaurants and bars - from casual bites to hearty favorites, each designed to delight every taste and occasion. Goji Kitchen Grill & Bar is a dynamic all-day culinary marketplace with live kitchens serving Thai, pan-Asian and international cuisine with buffet and à la carte menu items, while La Familiare presents the authentic flavors of Italy, featuring handmade pasta and classic regional specialties, and Siam Bakery is an artisanal bakery shop offering premium coffee, tropical juices, and freshly baked pastries. The Greatroom offers a menu of familiar favorites through Marriott Hotels’ elevated and locally inspired lens, setting the stage for memorable daytimes and evenings. The Siam Pool Bar & Lounge is a refreshing setting for cool drinks, light bites and kid-friendly treats, and Sunbird Bar, the poolside bar, is the perfect spot to sip crafted cocktails as the sun sets.

Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa also sets the stage for inspiring events, with four flexible meeting rooms for different sizes and styles of social gathering, from team-building weekends and training sessions to corporate seminars and sunset cocktail receptions.

Guests of all ages can experience facilities to inspire their imagination and stimulate their senses. Quan Spa is a haven of tranquility with six treatment rooms, including two couple’s rooms, while the 24-hour fitness center is fully equipped for invigorating workouts. Young guests will be fully engaged at The Kids Club while families can choose from three pools: a dedicated children’s pool, thrilling water slides, and a stunning infinity pool for all to enjoy.

“Situated in a prime location, our resort offers an inviting escape and appeals to a diverse range of travelers - from local residents seeking a weekend getaway, to international visitors planning a dream vacation, and meeting planners aiming to add a touch of tropical elegance to their events. We are excited to help guests craft unforgettable memories with us,” said Michael Hogan, the resort’s General Manager.

Families are invited to pack their bags for a fun-filled escape to the charm of Jomtien Beach, where every experience turns into a lasting memory. With the “Family Beach Break” package, guests can enjoy a full 24-hour getaway - from crafting and flying personalized kites along the shore to exploring the wonders of the Sugar Palm Tree. Young guests can delight in the vibrant kids’ club, while families can relax in cozy rooms boasting stunning views, take a refreshing dip in the pool with fun water slides, and savor delightful dining options. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Goji Kitchen Grill & Bar, complimentary meals for little ones, one kids’ club activity per day, plus ice cream treats that make every day special. Unforgettable moments await now through October 31, 2025!

Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn points for their stay, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To be among the first guests to experience this new era of hospitality in Pattaya, please visit www.marriottpattaya.com.