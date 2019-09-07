TUI unveils expanded UK tours programme for 2020

TUI UK has announced a major expansion of its tours programme.

The holiday giant will roll out a series of a brand-new tours for summer and winter next year, with 70 itineraries taking the company into totally new territory.

The tours include some the top trending destinations and respond to UK holidaymakers’ desires to travel to new, more adventurous and ‘off the beaten track’ locations.

The programme takes TUI into many new destinations, with tours across Asia, eastern Europe and North America.

Top highlights include Borneo, Albania, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

All summer 2020 tours are now on sale, except Uzbekistan, which will go on sale soon, and the programme has seen a 50 per cent increase in itineraries compared to summer 2019.

Winter 2020 will see further expansion into Central and South America, plus more India itineraries to include tea and spice plantations in the south and links with Nepal.

The programme has seen a 24 per cent increase in itineraries compared to winter this year.

As well as opening up exciting new locations, TUI Tours will enable travellers to delve deep into the destinations they visit.

English-speaking local guides will be at the helm of every tour ensuring an authentic experience and connecting customers with enriching interactions.

Mark Hall, director of product and destination experience for TUI in the UK and Ireland, said: “By growing our presence in the tours space we are pushing our portfolio beyond the typical package holidays our customers love, and for which we are probably most famous for, and offering more off the beaten track and unique destinations.”