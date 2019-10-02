Ras Al Khaimah unveils spectacular New Year’s Eve plans

After regaling the world and captivating visitors and residents with resplendent fireworks to usher in the 2019 New Year, Ras Al Khaimah is preparing for the most dazzling edition to date – as it readies to welcome 2020 with a mesmerising fireworks display.

Planned to surpass all the record-breaking fireworks galas hosted by Ras Al Khaimah in the past years, #RAKNYE2020 promises to be a mind-boggling feat – where pyrotechnics, fireworks and laser displays will create a dazzling experience.

The show will feature pyro-drones for never-before-seen fireworks starting with the countdown and culminating with Ras Al Khaimah’s main landmarks being recreated in the sky.

There will be a special Japanese aerial shell fireworks display.

The two new experiences are set to clinch two Guinness World Records.

The event will be even more special this year with a range of celebrities – including top performers from the Arab world – set to put forth an awe-inspiring music performance.

Details of the event and tickets sales will be revealed in October.

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah will once again serve as the hub of lively entertainment and festivities this New Year’s Eve, with the fireworks to light up the night skies from offshore.

The picturesque fireworks display can be viewed from several vantage positions.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “Having raised the standards through enhanced features and welcomed visitors from far and wide in the past years, we are committed to delivering another innovative and never-before-seen spectacle for the 2020 New Year’s Eve.”

The 2019 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve celebration had not only welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world but also set two Guinness World Records - for the ‘Longest chain of fireworks’ and for the ‘Longest straight line of fireworks’ while the 2018 celebration set a new world record for the ‘Largest aerial firework shell’.

At the same time, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is putting its final preparations in place to host the World Travel & Tourism Council Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum next week.

The forum will take place on October 2nd at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah for the first time in the region and will bring together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s tourism sector.

The one-day programme is set to bring together government agencies, industry associations, chief executive and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, in an effort to explore contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

‘Leading by Example’ is one of the key panel discussions, set to discuss investment opportunities and key challenges faced by the region in its journey to establishing itself as a global hub for travel and tourism.

