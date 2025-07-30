TUI River Cruises reveals new venues onboard TUI Bahareya

TUI River Cruises unveils its new venues onboard the fully refurbished Arabic inspired décor ship, TUI Bahareya, which is due to set sail on its maiden voyage this November on the River Nile.

The TUI Bahareya will be equipped with 74 cabins accommodating 146 guests per sailing and it has been designed with flexibility and choice in mind to cater for all customer’s needs. The ship’s new venues onboard bring together the cultural immersion from the destinations it sails through and modern Arabic inspired décor, with each venue having a flare of Egypt.

The new venues onboard TUI Bahareya are:

For the first time in the Egyptian fleet, Hetep, which means ‘peace’ in Arabic, will include the first sauna in the Egyptian fleet and two massage rooms, including one room for couple massages

The Top Deck will be the hybrid multi-functional space for relaxation for all customers, similar to TUI Al Horeya. It will host a swimming pool, as well as sun-loungers for customers to relax

On the Top Deck there will be an Arabic inspired area, Sofra, which means ‘a table spread’ in Arabic. This new space will provide al fresco lighter snacks at lunchtimes to enjoy in the sun. The multi-functional space will also host the river cruise’s famous Afternoon Tea which includes sandwiches, cakes, scones and a selection of teas

By night, Sofra on the Top Deck will transform into a restaurant. The venue will offer an a la carte locally inspired cuisine for guests to have a taste of Egypt whilst onboard. Sofra will be a reservation only dining space for 30 customers onboard per evening, where waiters will serve customers in traditional galabaya clothing

The main restaurant, Belhana, which means ‘Bon Appetit’ in Arabic, will sit 146 for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The waiter-service restaurant will be open to all customers and will offer a buffet mix for breakfast and lunch, followed by dinner that provides a la carte options with live cooking prepared by the ship’s chef onboard. The gala dinner for each sailing will take place in Belhana where customers can be served a multi-course meal which takes them on a culinary journey with every course, once per sailing

The Observatory will be the heartbeat of the ship as it will host nightly traditional entertainment from Egyptian Whirling Dervishes to local Nubian acts. This venue will host our dedicated licenced Egyptologists talks, who will be on hand throughout the trip to enhance the customer experience and personalise each sailing. It will also be home to TUI River Cruises’ resident entertainment team delivering a range of vocal productions as well as live quizzes, music and film showings

Katy Berzins, Head of River Cruises, TUI River Cruises says: “We’re thrilled to be launching our second fully refurbished ship, TUI Bahareya, this November—joining TUI Al Horeya in our Egyptian fleet.

With a strong focus on cultural immersion and traditional Arabic design, TUI Bahareya offers a range of beautifully designed venues including Sofra, our top deck dining space. Guests can also relax and rejuvenate in our serene Hetep wellness area complete with a couple’s massage room and the brand’s first sauna in the Egyptian fleet.

The addition of a second ship on the Nile reflects the growing demand for Egypt as a cruise destination, and with TUI flights included, we’re proud to offer a seamless, end-to-end holiday experience.”