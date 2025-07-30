American Airlines expands Premium Economy service to New York-Los Angeles route

For travelers looking for extra comfort when traveling between New York and Los Angeles, American Airlines will begin offering Premium Economy service on the transcontinental route in October.

“We are excited to provide customers the opportunity to experience our Premium Economy service on our premier domestic route,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “With the domestic debut of Premium Economy, customers will enjoy a more comfortable seat, enhanced amenities and elevated dining with hot entree choices when traveling coast-to-coast.”

Customers who choose Premium Economy on American’s transcontinental route receive Priority check-in, security and boarding. Once on board, customers will find a personal amenity kit with premium skincare products and travel essentials. During the flight, customers can relax in wider seats with more legroom and comfortably rest with an Ostrichpillow® lumbar pillow and crepe weave blanket.

As part of the inflight service, customers can indulge in complimentary drinks while savoring a hot meal with salad and dessert served on chinaware. Customers can easily charge electronic devices with in-seat power and watch on-demand entertainment on larger monitors with noise-reducing headphones.

Premium Economy service will be available on select flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) starting Oct. 5. Tickets will go on sale July 28 on aa.com and American’s mobile app.