Malaysia Airlines to relaunch double daily London route

Malaysia Airlines will be increasing its flight capacity by over 70,000 seats on its non-stop flight schedule from London Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur International Airport from March 27th.

This will see the national carrier of Malaysia bring back its MH1 and MH3 flights to 11-times-weekly until June 29th.

A full return to a double daily service will begin from June 30th onwards.

This will significantly increase the volume of flights available for passengers ahead of the eagerly awaited Malaysia border openings on April 1st.

This comes in time for Easter and the European summer and continues the resurgence of international travel following the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions across the UK and Europe.

It also coincides with other south-east Asian destinations such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam that have all announced a relaxation of entry requirements for international travellers who have been fully vaccinated.

This increased capacity provides greater opportunities for better connections across Europe and Asia Pacific and will allow passengers greater flexibility to fly on the dates that suit them best.

Malaysia Airlines looks forward to the opportunity to welcome travellers aboard with its signature Malaysian hospitality offering.

Daniel Bainbridge, regional director UK & Europe, commented: “The further increase in capacity of over 70,000 seats is a top priority for Malaysia Airlines on our flagship route and we remain the only non-stop carrier between London and Kuala Lumpur.

“We now eagerly await the opening of Malaysian borders on April 1st for travellers who we know have been wanting to visit and look forward to welcoming them back onboard with our signature Malaysian hospitality.”