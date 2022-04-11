Georgia to lead TRVLX series by ITB Berlin

The first B2B networking event by the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show will take place from 17 to 20 May 2022 in Tbilisi and other cities around the country – The event kicks off a series of similar events – selected senior buyers and the media will meet Georgian representatives of the corporate, leisure and MICE sectors

The start of the TRVLX by ITB event series has been confirmed: Georgia, the host country of ITB Berlin 2023, will be the first to welcome visitors to a new series of in-market events which ITB Berlin is planning to hold over the coming months. In addition to the virtual ITB Berlin Convention in early March and the Digital Business Day which followed, the satellite formats are the third important element of this year’s event plan. The exclusive kick-off event will take place from 17 to 20 May 2022 in the capital Tbilisi as well as other cities around the country in the Caucasus region. The World’s Leading Travel Trade Show is planning additional TRVLX events in late summer at other destinations.

Georgia: first destination will host the debut event

At ITB Berlin NOW 2021, Georgia was already the Adventure Partner of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show, and this year it is the Convention & Culture Partner. The high point of the partnership will be next year when the country becomes the official host country of the in-person ITB Berlin in 2023. The TRVLX by ITB event in Georgia targets selected buyers and the media who will be able to meet Georgian tourism providers from the tourist board and representatives of the corporate, leisure and MICE sectors.

Participants will arrive in Tbilisi on Sunday, 15 May and Monday, 16 May. The Business-Tuesday will begin with a presentation by the host Georgia at the Stamba Hotel, followed by a signing ceremony and seven themed round table discussions on wine, eco tourism, agro tourism, gastronomy, culture, adventure and protected areas. After a lunch break the programme will continue with a Speed Networking session, where invited buyers and the media will be able to meet selected providers from Georgia. An evening dinner together and a look at the upcoming programme will round off the day’s events.

The Wednesday and Thursday of the event will be devoted to various destinations around the country which the participants will be visiting. The themes will focus on cultural and historical aspects as well food, wine, nature and eco-tourism. The aim is as far as possible to offer guests a deep insight into the country.

“A close partnership already exists between us and Georgia“, said David Ruetz, head of ITB Berlin. “The fact that the country is co-organising our debut TRVLX event with us is practically the icing on the cake. We are greatly looking forward to the new format series kicking off and are confident that the trip will be a big success.“

“Through our current partnership with ITB Berlin we have already been able to bring Georgia to the attention of a wider public“, added Medea Janiashvili, Acting Head of GNTA (Georgian National Tourism Administration). “However, one thing we could not do in the past was fascinate people with our country’s attractions directly at a live event. Therefore, it is a great honour for us to be the host of this event and to present Georgia’s diversity in many ways over a trip lasting several days. We are greatly looking forward to TRLVX.“