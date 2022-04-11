Floriade Expo 2022 set for Amsterdam opening this week

The international horticultural exhibition Floriade Expo 2022 Amsterdam – Almere opens its doors for six months on Thursday this week.

Floriade takes place in the Netherlands every 10 years, offering the ultimate horticulture showcase. The organisers of Floriade Expo 2022, on behalf of Royal FloraHolland, are offering growers an international stage to present their product.

In the ultramodern glasshouse ‘The Green House’ the Dutch horticultural sector will let visitors see, smell and taste the impact that horticulture has on everyday life. As a grower, there are various opportunities to participate in product competitions and novelty presentations in this greenhouse complex.

The Green House complex is a real eye-catcher. With a surface area of no less than 1 hectare and a length of 170 metres, the greenhouse is the largest building at the Expo. The Green House stands at a prominent spot near the entrance and is one of the major attractions. The size of the building is not the only thing that impresses. The design is also striking, inspired by the impressive Crystal Palace, which was built in London in 1851. Different types of glass and mirrors have been used in the greenhouse. This creates surprising effects and a remarkable lighting effects.

A total of thirteen competition days will take place at The Green House, divided into 40 crop groups. As a grower, there are various opportunities to participate in the product competitions and novelty presentations organized by Royal FloraHolland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growers of flowers and plants can exhibit their best products in one of the crop groups and have them reviewed by a professional jury specially appointed for this purpose. The jury consists of members from the production field as well as from marketing and trade. There will also be public jury.

Participation offers growers the chance to show their best products to a wide audience: an opportunity to put floricultural products in the spotlight for two million visitors!

Your novelty in the novelty presentation spotlight?

Participation in the novelty presentation offers a lot of exposure and opportunities. It is an accessible way to show your new product in the Innovation Greenhouse to companies, trade visitors and consumers. It offers the opportunity to ask visitors for feedback on the novelty and to engage in a dialogue with them.