Tribute Portfolio arrives in Indonesia with opening of Natra Bintan

Tribute Portfolio has announced the opening of Natra Bintan, located in the exotic hub of Bintan Island, Indonesia.

Natra Bintan, inspired by its Arabic origins equating happiness and tranquillity, is a personification of the glamping experience that brings to life the concept of being one with nature.

A total of 100 safari-themed tents are ready to welcome holiday-goers in the middle of pristine nature.

Encompassing over 40 square meters, each tent is thoughtfully designed with modern style, and made complete with a lush garden and outdoor patio, four-poster bed and air-conditioning.

“Tribute Portfolio invites guests to stay with character and the exciting opening of Natra Bintan gives travellers the opportunity to experience the destination in a new and engaging way, by being up close with nature,” said Mike Fulkerson, vice president, brand and marketing, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“Being situated in the picturesque Chill Cove, this is the ideal place for a family’s or couples’ holiday.”

Situated within the idyllic Chill Cove at Treasure Bay, Bintan’s premier leisure destination offers a stunning water lagoon and numerous pools from which to enjoy a wide range of water sports.

Natra Bintan offers a one-of-a-kind glamping experience where remarkable adventure intertwines with lavish facilities.

It sits directly on the Crystal Lagoon, Southeast Asia’s first and largest man-made seawater lagoon, where guests can seamlessly enjoy enthralling water activities, including family-friendly bumper boat-rides, fun slides and wakeboarding action.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests of all ages to experience Natra Bintan. Not only is the safari tent experience one of a kind, but guests will also find endless entertainment with all the fun activities we have available onsite,” said Laurens Kritzinger, general manager of Natra Bintan.