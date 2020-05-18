TrekAmerica to cancel trips up until end of August

Adventure tour operators Exodus Travels, TrekAmerica and Grand American Adventures are extending the suspension of all their tours until August 31st.

The decision comes as a result of the ongoing global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a move likely to prove controversial to some, customers will receive an ABTA bonded refund credit note, which can then be used towards any new booking made by January next year, for travel on any date up to March 2022.

Credit notes can be exchanged for refunds by January if a booking is not made by then.

All travel agent partners with passengers booked on tours affected by this suspension are being contacted by the tour operators to discuss the available options.