Delta to relaunch United States connections from Heathrow this weekend

Delta Air Lines is planning to resume operations from London Heathrow Airport to the United States this weekend.

The airline will fly three times a week to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, with departures on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The service re-start has been driven by an increase in cargo demand between the UK and United States during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flight will be operated using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 26 tons of cargo capacity.

“Keeping global supply chains open is more important now than ever and these new services will enable suppliers to meet the needs of their customers,” said Shawn Cole, vice president, Delta Cargo.

“We’re receiving daily requests for shipments of medical supplies as well as goods that keep businesses in operation.

“By also opening these services to passengers, we can facilitate essential travel between the UK and United States.”

While passengers can travel on the trans-Atlantic flights, cargo will be transported between Chicago and London, via Detroit, increasing the shipping opportunities for cargo customers.

Delta’s flights have temporarily moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 at Heathrow following the airport’s terminal consolidation during Covid-19.

There are limited retail outlets open at the airport and all lounges are currently closed.