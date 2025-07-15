Travel + Leisure Readers Rank Minor Hotels Among the World’s Best in 2025 Awards

Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner and operator with more than 560 properties across six continents, is celebrating a standout year in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025, with multiple properties ranked among the world’s top hotels and Anantara named one of the Best Hotel Brands globally.

Published annually, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are a trusted barometer of the places and companies that resonate most with passionate, discerning travellers. Among the standout accolades, Anantara Hotels & Resorts – Minor Hotels’ flagship experiential luxury brand – was named one of the Top 25 Best Hotel Brands in the World, ranking eighth overall.

Three Minor Hotels properties were included in the 100 Best Hotels in the World, showcasing the group’s geographic and experiential diversity. These were Kilindi Zanzibar by Elewana Collection at No.5, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort at No.26, and Anantara Quy Nhon Villas in Vietnam at No.75.

In the Middle East, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort topped the list of Resorts in North Africa and Middle East, highlighting its continued leadership in one of the world’s most competitive luxury markets. The accolade cements the property’s status as a regional icon, famed for its overwater villas, Thai-inspired design, and immersive guest experiences that continue to raise the bar in urban resort luxury. Kilindi Zanzibar by Elewana Collection also earned top spot as Best Resort in Africa.

In Asia, Anantara Quy Nhon Villas, a secluded beachfront escape on Vietnam’s south-central coast, was recognised among the 20 Best Asia and Southeast Asia Resorts, drawing praise for its villas and tranquil beachfront setting. The resort was also ranked fifth among Southeast Asia’s best resorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel was honoured among the Top 10 Resorts in Europe, and the Top 3 Resorts in Italy, a testament to its transformation from 13th-century monastery into one of the Amalfi Coast’s most desirable retreats. Its sister property, Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel, was also recognised among the Best Hotels in Rome, a timely accolade as it prepares to host the inaugural Anantara Concorso Roma in early 2026.

In the Nordics, NH Collection Copenhagen made a strong debut among the Top 3 Scandinavia City Hotels, demonstrating the increasing appeal of the brand’s modern European hospitality in key gateway cities.

In the Americas, Tivoli Mofarrej São Paulo Hotel placed in the Top 10 City Hotels in Central and South America, further reinforcing Minor Hotels’ growing presence and reputation across the region. The hotel, located in the heart of Brazil’s cultural capital, was recognised for its elevated design, panoramic views and dynamic connection to the local city scene.

Minor Hotels is proud to operate in 13 of the Top 25 Cities named in the magazine’s 2025 rankings, including Chiang Mai (No.2), Bangkok (No.4), Jaipur (No.5), Hoi An (No.6), Mexico City (No.7), Ubud (No.9), Florence (No.11), Seville (No.12), Granada (No.13), Siem Reap (No.15), Rome (No.18), Porto (No.24) and Mérida (No.25) – where Tivoli is set to debut soon.

The results are featured in the August print issue of Travel + Leisure, and can be viewed in full on Travel + Leisure’s official website. Winners will be celebrated at the T+L World’s Best Summit in New York on 15-16 July 2025.