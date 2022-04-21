Travel leaders discuss lessons from Covid at WTTC Global Summit

The world’s leading tourism ministers and business leaders joined together to discuss the important lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic at WTTC’s Global Summit 2022, which is being held in Manila in the Philippines this week.

Ministers and business leaders participated in the discussion on how vital public private partnerships are to the sector’s recovery to ensure a safe and sustainable future.

Ministers, officials, and business leaders shared their thoughts around the crucial need for increasing cooperation and harmonisation to build upon the continued recovery of the global travel and tourism sector.

Reflecting on the theme of the Summit, ‘Rediscovering Travel’, this high-level session explored how the sector will continue to adapt to Covid-19 and emerge resiliently from the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

From border closures, furlough schemes and digital solutions, those attending discussed the highs and lows from the past two years and identified lessons learnt, best practices and trends and set the pathway for a more resilient and sustainable travel and tourism sector.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic presented some of the biggest challenges humanity has ever faced. The travel and tourism sector was devastated by it. We were hit 18 times harder than the global economy.

“During these uncertain times and following the war in Ukraine, our sector has once again shown its heart and resilience, standing up and providing shelter, supplies and financial support.

“We’ve had to make the toughest decisions but have also seen the true value of our sector. Our sector has used this an opportunity as a catalyst for change, to ensure we move into the future more inclusively, sustainably, and resiliently.”

Among those participating in WTTC’s Global Leaders Dialogue, moderated by international news journalist Sharanjit Leyl, were government ministers from Bangladesh, the European Parliament, India, Japan, Maldives, Philippines, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United States.

The Philippines was represented by Her Excellency, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary, Philippines Department of Tourism.

The private sector was represented by some of the world’s top travel and tourism business leaders, including Arnold W. Donald, President and CEO, Carnival Corporation and WTTC Chair, Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue, Federico J. Gonzälez, President and CEO, Radisson Hotel Group, Gilda Perez Alvarado, CEO JLL Hospitality, Hiromi Tagawa, Executive Advisor JTB Corp., and Sandra García-Sanjuán, President Starlite Festival and Foundation.

The attendees also discussed what the next challenges will be and how the sector could best unlock and maximise its potential to create a long-lasting positive impact.