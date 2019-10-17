Trampert appointed to chief commercial officer role with Sabre

Sabre Corporation as appointed Frank Trampert to the role of chief commercial officer in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Sabre Hospitality Solutions.

In the role, he will be responsible for the financial performance, customer engagement and overall growth of Sabre Hospitality Solutions across the regions.

“Under Frank’s leadership, we have seen growth and an improved focus on driving consistency within both regions.

“He knows the business in and out, having continuously driven customer conversations about the proven value of Sabre’s product portfolio.

“I am confident that Frank is the ideal leader to allow us to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in two key, global markets, in addition to delivering on our promise of uncompromising distribution and intelligent retailing, to hoteliers worldwide,” said Clinton Anderson, president, Sabre Hospitality Solutions.

Sabre is committed to the continued success of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific and recognises the importance of developing strong regional capabilities to better serve customers, understand local needs and access global talent.

Prior to joining Sabre, Trampert held numerous high-profile roles within the industry, including leadership positions with Wyndham Hotel Group in Hong Kong, Carlson Hotels across four continents, Brand Karma in Singapore, and most recently as the chief executive for Tune Hotel Group in Malaysia.