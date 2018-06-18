Cheng appointed executive director of Hong Kong Tourism Board

Dane Cheng has assumed the role of executive director with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman, Pang Yiu-kai, remarked: “I am confident that Cheng’s profound knowledge of the Hong Kong, Mainland and international markets combined with his excellent management skills will help the Hong Kong Tourism Board continue to promote Hong Kong worldwide with effective marketing strategy.”

Cheng has considerable experience in marketing and management in the tourism industry.

After graduating from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1986, he joined Cathay Pacific Airways and held senior positions at the head office as well as various regions.

He was director of sales and marketing overseeing the group’s worldwide passenger businesses.

He has over 30 years of deep industry knowledge in aviation and tourism.

The appointment comes at difficult time for Hong Kong, with months of political protests deterring tourist from visiting – especially from the key market of mainland China.

Cheng said: “Despite the situation facing the tourism industry, Hong Kong has strong fundamentals, and offers visitors a diversity of unique experiences, which have helped the city through many challenges in upholding its status as a world-class destination.

“With my experience in the industry, I look forward to leading our team to deal with the challenges and work closely with our trade partners to maintain Hong Kong’s status as a preferred travel destination.”

Prior to joining the HKTB, Cheng was an executive director of Hang Lung Properties overseeing the group’s service delivery, including property services, customer experience and digital transformation.