Tourist Activities in Machupicchu Resume Following Coordination with Authorities

The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) informs international visitors that tourist train services to Machupicchu, as well as tourist activities within the Inca citadel, have officially resumed following coordination with the relevant authorities

Ferrocarril Transandino and PeruRail announced the restart of operations on the Ollantaytambo – Machupicchu – Ollantaytambo route on Wednesday. This decision follows the announcement of a 72-hour truce by local communities, which provided the necessary guarantees for travel. Timely updates will be provided on any changes to operations.

In coordination with the Ministry of Culture, it has been determined that the Machupicchu Citadel will remain open until 6:00 p.m. during this period. Flexible measures have also been implemented to allow visitors to reschedule admission tickets without affecting those whose trips were interrupted. Tickets already purchased may be used at any time throughout the month of September. In addition, airlines have expressed their willingness to accommodate passengers who need to reschedule their flights.

PROMPERÚ also provides the WhatsApp number (+51 944-492-314) of IPERÚ, a member of the Tourist Protection Network, available 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday. Travelers can contact this number to receive information and assistance. The IPERÚ service, provided by the government free of charge, offers tourists official and up-to-date information about the country.

Machupicchu remains a unique destination. The Peruvian government, in coordination with local authorities, continues to work to ensure sustainable and secure conditions for tourism.

PROMPERÚ reaffirms its commitment to the safety and well-being of visitors, working in close collaboration with authorities to ensure a memorable experience in one of the world’s most treasured cultural and natural heritage sites.

ADVERTISEMENT