Jamaica Tourism Board & World Tourism Day 2025

In recognition of World Tourism Day 2025, the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies will host a dynamic Youth Forum on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. This flagship event, staged as a buildup to and as part of efforts to recognize World Tourism Day (September 27), is designed to engage students, particularly members of the Tourism Action Clubs (TACs) from across the island, in meaningful dialogue on tourism’s evolving role in national and global development.

The Youth Forum will focus on the theme selected by UN Tourism for World Tourism Day 2025: “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.” Through panel discussions, interactive sessions, and creative showcases, participants will explore how tourism can drive sustainable growth, empower young people to embrace eco-friendly practices, and foster innovation in shaping the future of the industry.

