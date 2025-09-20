Experience the Magic of the Holidays at Winter Fest OC Southern California

Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to the OC Fair and Event Center on November 28 with expanded attractions, immersive experiences, and flexible ticketing options. Guests can experience the magic of the holiday season with dazzling lights, fresh snow, thrilling attractions, live entertainment, and festive activities for families, couples, and holiday lovers of all ages.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic and joy of the holiday season back to Southern California with an unforgettable winter wonderland experience in Costa Mesa,” said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Winter Fest OC. “Winter Fest OC is the perfect place to share enchanting experiences and create lasting memories with loved ones this holiday season. Enjoy unlimited ice tubing, real snow play, live entertainment, seasonal food & drinks, countless photo opportunities, and much more.”

Platinum Pass - The Ultimate Winter Fest OC Experience

New for 2025, the Platinum Pass includes all attractions—even unlimited ice skating on the region’s largest outdoor rink. It’s the easiest way to unlock everything Winter Fest OC has to offer, from carnival rides and Polar Putt-Putt mini golf to VIP ice tubing, inflatables, and more.

Winter Attractions

Experience the thrills of winter with ice skating under the stars, tubing down the 150-foot Snowflake Summit ice slide, and playing in fresh snow with the expanded Snow Play zone. Snow Play now features more snow, more slides, and more interactive fun for all ages, including a new falling snow area.

Spectacular Live Entertainment

At the center of Winter Fest OC is the 40-foot-tall Holiday Tree and the Holiday House, where guests can enjoy a nightly tree lighting celebration with lights and music. New for 2025 are themed entertainment zones featuring live music, character meet-and-greets, and surprise performances throughout the season. Additional live entertainment includes strolling performers, carolers, and stage shows to celebrate the holiday season.

Festive Photo Opportunities & Santa Visits

Winter Fest OC offers countless opportunities for festive photos with a variety of dazzling light installations and immersive holiday displays. Guests can also visit with Santa through December 24.

Flash Sale – Limited Time Savings

Starting September 26 at 10 a.m., Winter Fest OC’s Flash Sale will offer the lowest prices of the season, with tickets starting at $19.99 at WinterFestOC.com. Choose from Snow Passes, Season Passes, and Family 4-Packs, each including access to the holiday light displays, nightly tree lighting celebration, live entertainment, Snow Play with fresh snow, Snowflake Summit Ice Tubing, and more.

This limited-time offer ends October 10, and prices increase immediately after. Popular nights are expected to sell out quickly, so buy early to save and give the gift of holiday magic at the very best value.

Follow @WinterFestOC on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube for the latest updates, or search #WinterFestOC.