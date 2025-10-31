TOURISE Names London as Finalist for Best Food & Culinary and Best Shopping Destination Awards

TOURISE has named London as a finalist for two prestigious awards: Best Food & Culinary Destination and Best Shopping Destination, recognizing the city’s global influence in gastronomy and fashion.

London has long been celebrated as a cosmopolitan culinary powerhouse, offering everything from Michelin-starred dining to vibrant street food markets. Its multicultural neighborhoods fuel a dynamic food scene where traditional British classics meet bold global flavors, creating experiences as diverse as the city itself.

Equally, London remains one of the world’s most compelling shopping destinations. From heritage department stores and elegant arcades to cutting-edge designer hubs and eclectic markets, the city blends tradition and modernity while setting global trends through its creative industries and iconic fashion weeks.

Other 2025 TOURISE finalists for Best Food & Culinary Destination include Hong Kong and Tokyo, while Best Shopping Destination finalists include Paris and Singapore. For more information on the other finalists, please visit https://www.tourise.com/en/awards

“London is widely celebrated as one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities and is now being increasingly recognised as a global culinary powerhouse, where modern local cuisine thrives alongside a vibrant tapestry of international flavors-from French haute cuisine and Indian curries to classic fish and chips. But not only does London surprise with its exquisite dining it is also a shopping mecca where bustling markets and independent shops sit alongside some of the world’s biggest brands.” Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council and Jury Member of the TOURISE Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

London was a TOURISE Awards finalist as a result of deliberations by the Awards jury, an independent panel comprised of a powerhouse of cross-industry trailblazers from the worlds of travel and tourism, fashion, culinary, art, retail, culture, adventure and entertainment:

- Filip Boyen, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide;

- Michael Ellis, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides;

- Fiona Jeffery, Former Chair, World Travel Market; Former Chair Tourism for Tomorrow Awards;

- Renaud de Lesquen; Former CEO, Givenchy, Former President Dior AM;

- Lars Nittve, Former Founding Director, Tate Modern;

- Albert Read, Former Managing Director, Conde Nast;

- Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council;

- Omar Samra, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Mountaineer and Polar Explorer

- Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific.

The winners of the inaugural TOURISE Awards will be announced at the TOURISE Summit, taking place in Riyadh from November 11 to 13.

The TOURISE Summit itself will bring together leading voices from across tourism, travel, investment, and innovation; from heads of state and visionary CEOs to creators, disruptors, and global investors. It will serve as a platform to spark bold ideas, build transformative partnerships, and shape new standards for the future of travel.

About the TOURISE Awards

The TOURISE Awards are a global celebration of destination excellence, recognizing places that deliver travel experiences that are purposeful, unforgettable, and aligned with the evolving expectations of today’s travelers. Judged by a prestigious cross-sector jury, the Awards honor destinations across five categories - Arts & Culture, Adventure, Food & Culinary, Shopping, and Entertainment - culminating in the flagship Best Overall Destination award. The Awards spotlight innovation, sustainability, cultural preservation, and visitor impact, setting a new global standard for what makes a destination truly exceptional.

Find out more about the TOURISE Awards at www.TOURISE.com/awards