The Brando awarded three Michelin Keys — the highest distinction in global hospitality

The Brando, an exclusive luxury resort on the private atoll of Tetiaroa, has been awarded Three MICHELIN Keys in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide hotel selection — the highest honor recognizing the world’s most outstanding hotels.

This year’s announcement marks a milestone for the hospitality industry, as the MICHELIN Guide expands its reach to nearly 100 new countries, including its first-ever hotel recognitions in Oceania. Within this inaugural regional selection — spanning Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and French Polynesia — The Brando is one of only two properties to receive the prestigious Three-Key distinction, celebrating its unique blend of character, culture, and sense of place.

The MICHELIN Keys, introduced as the hotel counterpart to the famed MICHELIN Stars, highlight properties that deliver transformative and unforgettable stays. Among 143 Three-Key, 572 Two-Key, and 1,742 One-Key hotels worldwide, The Brando stands out as a global benchmark for sustainable luxury, where innovation, nature, and cultural authenticity converge.

Located 30 miles north of Tahiti, the resort features 35 villas and a private residence, each with a private beach and plunge pool. Guests enjoy fine dining, a serene Polynesian spa, and naturalist-led excursions curated by the Tetiaroa Society, the resort’s nonprofit partner dedicated to ecological preservation.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition,” said Christophe Adam, General Manager of The Brando. “The Three MICHELIN Keys reflect our commitment to a form of luxury that is meaningful and responsible — one that celebrates Polynesian culture while protecting the extraordinary environment of Tetiaroa for generations to come.”

Inspired by Marlon Brando’s vision of sustainable development, the resort operates with LEED Platinum certification, sea-water air conditioning, and renewable energy systems. The Brando remains a founding member of Beyond Green, aligning with the world’s leading sustainable travel pioneers.

This honor reinforces The Brando’s place among the most exceptional hotels worldwide — where luxury, culture, and sustainability exist in perfect harmony.

