Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh welcomes first guests

Radisson Hotel Group has opened its first Park Inn by Radisson in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The opening of the hotel strengthens the brand’s presence in the country to nine hotels, and brings the group’s portfolio across the country to over 45 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation and under development.

Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh embraces the brand’s ‘feel good’ atmosphere with its fresh and energetic hotel offering and vibrant environment, connected through design, technology and social spaces.

Located in the Al Malaz business district, the hotel features 192 contemporary rooms and suites.

Guests can fulfil their culinary cravings at one of the hotel’s casual dining spaces, such as RBG or Bocca Bouna, serving local and international dishes.

Those seeking to relax can enjoy the outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre, with separate areas for men and women.

Combining the comforts of home with modern hotel amenities, Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh offers business guests access to four modern and spacious meeting rooms with free high-speed Wi-Fi and audio-visual equipment.

Park Inn by Radisson’s meetings and events concept has been developed with the guest in mind, providing personal, professional and memorable service from start to finish for all meeting and event types.

Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to open our first Park Inn by Radisson in the city of Riyadh, especially during this challenging time.

“In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we are excited to further grow our presence across the kingdom, and work together to make Saudi Arabia a must-visit destination.

“We remain committed to expanding our position in the Saudi market, as the Kingdom remains a key focus area for our global development strategy.”