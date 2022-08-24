Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Form Sports Media And Technology Company

Along with TMRW Sports, and according to Golfweek(opens in new tab), the duo have also proposed a number of stadium-based events to combat the LIV threat, with the series featuring a number of one-day events designed to complement the PGA Tour.

There’s no denying that it’s been a busy year for both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. To begin with, Tiger returned to competitive action at the Masters, just 15 months after his serious car crash in February 2021, while McIlroy on the other hand has been competitive in a number of tournaments all around the world.

Now though, it has been announced that the duo, alongside former Golf Channel President, Mike McCarley, have launched a sports media and technology company called TMRW Sports, which plans to use technology as a way to bring golf to younger fans

Reportedly aimed to start in 2024, details of what the showdowns will entail are sketchy, but it’s thought the events may be held in front of sell-out stadium crowds and would run from January to March, building towards a finale to be held at a later date.