Ryanair Adds Over 1 Million Seats To Its UK Winter Schedule

Ryanair, the UK’s largest airline, yesterday (23 Aug) added over 1 million low-fare seats to its winter schedules to/from 20 UK airports in response to BA’s announcement that it will cancel 8% of its winter schedule (over 10,000 flights) due to staff shortages and capacity cuts at “Hopeless Heathrow”.

Ryanair now expects to see its full year traffic grow from an original target of 165m to over 166.5m passengers this year, while it delivers more choice, better reliability, and lower fares for its UK customers and their families seeking low-fare city breaks and winter sun in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Morocco, Greece and France.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said:

“While BA are cancelling 8% of their winter schedule due to staff shortages and “Hopeless Heathrow’s” capacity restrictions, Ryanair is now adding more capacity (over 1 million low-fare seats) to our largest ever UK winter schedule so that UK families can book with confidence that they will get to their low-fare city break and winter sun getaways without the risk of flight cancellations and avoiding “Hopeless Heathrow” as well.