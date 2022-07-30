Thompson Hotels announces new collaboration with CorePower Yoga

Hyatt has launched a new collaboration between Thompson Hotels and the nation’s largest yoga studio brand, CorePower Yoga, to offer a series of not-your-average rooftop workout classes rooted in the mindfulness of yoga, designed to transform the minds and bodies of guests, CorePower Yoga members and locals. Starting summer 2022, classes are available complimentary to Thompson Hotels guests at participating properties and accessible to CorePower Yoga members and locals.

“At Thompson Hotels, we aim to create valuable experiences that align with the priorities of our guests and that includes how they stay well and fit on the road,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands at Hyatt. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with CorePower Yoga to meet guests where they are on their wellbeing journey with distinctive offerings that enhance their stay.”

Participating properties, including Thompson Austin, Thompson Hollywood, Thompson Nashville, Thompson Seattle, and The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel in NYC, are offering a series of CorePower Yoga vinyasa-style C2 or high-energy Yoga Sculpt classes, led by local CorePower’s best-in-class teachers on each hotel’s show-stopping rooftop space with skyline views. Going beyond a typical class experience with curated playlists that capture the essence and mood of each class, guests staying at a participating Thompson Hotel can also enjoy one complimentary CorePower Yoga studio class as well as 20% off an All Access Membership or 10 Class Pack, ensuring a truly comprehensive wellbeing experience that guests can take with them wherever they travel next.

“Our collaboration with Thompson Hotels is a natural fit as we both aim to help people maintain fitness and wellness as part of their lifestyles and travel experiences so they can fully access the powerful benefits of a consistent practice in all that they do, wherever they are,” said Sarah Choi, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, CorePower Yoga. “At CorePower, we offer a holistic mind-body experience that is accessible to everyone. Our classes differ from traditional yoga – they are truly fitness-focused blending yoga principles, strength training, and mindfulness for a well-rounded workout.”

To learn more about each property’s class offerings, see below. For more information on how guests and members can take advantage of this collaboration, visit: www.corepoweryoga.com/thompsonhotels.

