SICC’s Bukit wins World Golf Awards’ Best Course in Singapore gong

Before the emergence of Sentosa Golf Club and Tanah Merah Country Club, it used to be THE course for major international tournaments like the historic Singapore Open Golf Championship.

Those were the days from the 1960s to 80s, when golfing fans regularly made the trip down Sime Road to watch the world’s leading golfers for a host of major events.

Singapore Island Country Club’s (SICC) Bukit Course staged the inaugural Singapore Open in 1961 and since then has showcased golfing greats such as five-time British Open winner Peter Thomson, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and Vijay Singh

The Bukit Course, which celebrates its centenary in two years, added another accolade to its list of honours by winning the Best Golf Course in Singapore gong at the World Golf Awards (WGA) 2022.

At the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the WGA recognised Bukit from a vote tally received from professionals in the golf travel and tourism industries, as well as golf tourism consumers.

Sentosa Golf Club was named the World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility for the third consecutive year and its Serapong course was named Asia’s Best Golf Course, following its highest ranking of 55 in Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses in mid-year.

The Bukit course, which skirts parts of the MacRitchie Reservoir, has played host to numerous international tournaments including the 1969 World Cup, the 1993 Johnnie Walker Classic, Rolex Masters (1973 to 1998), at least 28 Singapore Opens (1962 to 1995) and the first Caltex Singapore Masters in 2001.

Despite its modest footprint – playing at just under 6,200m from the tips – the Bukit Course, with its large mature trees, gentle hills, and sloping fairways, makes for one of the few true traditional classic parkland layouts.

It boasts more than 2,500 fully grown trees of more than 100 varieties, and is home to diverse wildlife, including smooth-coated otters, pangolins, prolific birdlife and indigenous long-tailed macaques.

The Bukit Course has also been awarded the coveted GEO (Golf Environmental Organisation) Certified status and joins an illustrious group of global golf clubs leading the way in accelerating sustainable practices.

SICC captain Ivan Chua said: “This parkland-style course is home to various birds and wildlife, with so much history and stories about the course. We are truly humbled and very proud to offer an experience of exceptional golf to our members and guests.

“This award is particularly significant as we commemorate our diamond jubilee in 2023, cherish our heritage and celebrate to an amazing journey beyond.”

